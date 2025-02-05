St. Thomas visits South Dakota State following Sayler’s 20-point showing

Saint Thomas Tommies (18-6, 8-1 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (15-9, 6-3 Summit League) Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday,…

Saint Thomas Tommies (18-6, 8-1 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (15-9, 6-3 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State plays St. Thomas after Joe Sayler scored 20 points in South Dakota State’s 80-75 loss to the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Jackrabbits are 10-0 on their home court. South Dakota State leads the Summit League in rebounding, averaging 37.2 boards. Oscar Cluff leads the Jackrabbits with 12.8 rebounds.

The Tommies have gone 8-1 against Summit League opponents. St. Thomas ranks fifth in college basketball averaging 10.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 39.6% from downtown. Carter Bjerke leads the team averaging 2.2 makes while shooting 43.0% from 3-point range.

South Dakota State’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.7 per game St. Thomas gives up. St. Thomas averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 9.1 per game South Dakota State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cluff is averaging 17.3 points and 12.8 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Kalen Garry is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Drake Dobbs is averaging 11.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Tommies. Miles Barnstable is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 82.0 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Tommies: 8-2, averaging 83.3 points, 26.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

