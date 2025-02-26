St. Thomas hosts Eaglestaff and North Dakota

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (11-18, 5-9 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (20-9, 10-4 Summit League) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday,…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (11-18, 5-9 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (20-9, 10-4 Summit League)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota visits St. Thomas after Treysen Eaglestaff scored 27 points in North Dakota’s 79-77 victory over the North Dakota State Bison.

The Tommies have gone 12-0 in home games. St. Thomas is eighth in college basketball averaging 84.0 points and is shooting 49.8% from the field.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 5-9 in Summit League play. North Dakota is 8-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

St. Thomas averages 84.0 points, 5.0 more per game than the 79.0 North Dakota allows. North Dakota averages 77.4 points per game, 1.6 more than the 75.8 St. Thomas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Barnstable is scoring 14.6 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Tommies. Nolan Minessale is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

Eaglestaff is averaging 19 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Mier Panoam is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 26.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 78.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

