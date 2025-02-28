St. Thomas faces UMKC after Barnstable’s 25-point game

UMKC Kangaroos (12-18, 4-11 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (21-9, 11-4 Summit League) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

UMKC Kangaroos (12-18, 4-11 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (21-9, 11-4 Summit League)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas faces UMKC after Miles Barnstable scored 25 points in St. Thomas’ 86-71 victory against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Tommies have gone 13-0 in home games. St. Thomas averages 15.7 assists per game to lead the Summit League, paced by Drake Dobbs with 3.6.

The Kangaroos have gone 4-11 against Summit League opponents. UMKC is eighth in the Summit League scoring 73.1 points per game and is shooting 43.3%.

St. Thomas makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than UMKC has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). UMKC has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 44.2% shooting opponents of St. Thomas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnstable is averaging 14.9 points for the Tommies. Carter Bjerke is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jamar Brown is shooting 44.8% and averaging 16.6 points for the Kangaroos. Cameron Faas is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 27.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Kangaroos: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.