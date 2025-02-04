St. John’s visits Marquette following Vice’s 20-point game

St. John’s Red Storm (13-9, 3-8 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (14-7, 6-4 Big East) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.…

St. John’s Red Storm (13-9, 3-8 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (14-7, 6-4 Big East)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts St. John’s after Halley Vice scored 20 points in Marquette’s 65-53 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Golden Eagles have gone 9-2 at home. Marquette is the Big East leader with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Vice averaging 7.4.

The Red Storm are 3-8 against Big East opponents. St. John’s is sixth in the Big East scoring 27.4 points per game in the paint led by Lashae Dwyer averaging 6.7.

Marquette is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.4% St. John’s allows to opponents. St. John’s averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Marquette gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Forbes is averaging 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Golden Eagles. Vice is averaging 12.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Dwyer is averaging 12.9 points and 2.9 steals for the Red Storm. Ber’Nyah Mayo is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 62.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Red Storm: 3-7, averaging 55.6 points, 25.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.