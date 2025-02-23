St. John’s takes on conference foe Seton Hall

Seton Hall Pirates (18-8, 10-5 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (14-12, 4-11 Big East) New York; Sunday, 4:30…

Seton Hall Pirates (18-8, 10-5 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (14-12, 4-11 Big East)

New York; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall faces St. John’s in Big East action Sunday.

The Red Storm have gone 8-5 at home. St. John’s ranks ninth in the Big East with 12.0 assists per game led by Ber’Nyah Mayo averaging 3.4.

The Pirates are 10-5 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

St. John’s scores 60.2 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 59.6 Seton Hall allows. Seton Hall scores 7.6 more points per game (63.5) than St. John’s allows (55.9).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mayo is averaging 10.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Red Storm. Lashae Dwyer is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Faith Misonius is averaging 15.6 points and 1.9 steals for the Pirates. Jada Eads is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 3-7, averaging 55.0 points, 24.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 59.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 11.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

