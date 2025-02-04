Sports on TV for Wednesday, Feb. 5

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Feb. 5 BASEBALL 5 p.m. MLBN — Caribbean Series: TBD,…

BASEBALL

5 p.m.

MLBN — Caribbean Series: TBD, Semifinal, Mexicali, Mexico

10 p.m.

MLBN — Caribbean Series: TBD, Semifinal, Mexicali, Mexico

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Michigan

FS1 — Butler at Seton Hall

7 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

CBSSN — Cincinnati at UCF

ESPN2 — Duke at Syracuse

ESPNU — Chattanooga at Wofford

SECN — Missouri at Tennessee

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Rutgers

FS1 — Creighton at Providence

9 p.m.

ACCN — SMU at Virginia Tech

CBSSN — Villanova at DePaul

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Texas

ESPNU — Arkansas St. at Marshall

SECN — LSU at Georgia

10:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Washington

FS1 — Colorado St. at New Mexico

11 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at California

ESPNU — Wake Forest at Stanford

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Southern Cal at Wisconsin

9:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Ohio St. at UCLA

GOLF

8 p.m.

GOLF — Good Good GolfNow: The Desert Knockout, Grass Clippings Rolling Hills, Tempe, Ariz.

4 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, First Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — San Antonio at Atlanta

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix at Oklahoma City

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Boston at N.Y. Rangers

TRUTV — Boston at N.Y. Rangers (DataCast)

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Edmonton at Chicago

TRUTV — Edmonton at Chicago (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — The German Cup: 1. FC Koln at Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Quarterfinal

2:35 p.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Angers SCO at Strasbourg, Round of 16

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Monterrey at Forge FC, First Round – Leg 1

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Tigres UANL at Real Estelí, First Round – Leg 1

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Abu-Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Rotterdam-ATP, Dallas-ATP Early Rounds

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Abu-Dhabi-WTA Quarterfinals; Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Rotterdam-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Abu-Dhabi-WTA Quarterfinals; Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Rotterdam-ATP, Dallas-ATP Early Rounds

