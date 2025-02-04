Sports on TV for Wednesday, Feb. 5

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, Feb. 5
BASEBALL
5 p.m.
MLBN — Caribbean Series: TBD, Semifinal, Mexicali, Mexico
10 p.m.
MLBN — Caribbean Series: TBD, Semifinal, Mexicali, Mexico
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Oregon at Michigan
FS1 — Butler at Seton Hall
7 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Boston College
CBSSN — Cincinnati at UCF
ESPN2 — Duke at Syracuse
ESPNU — Chattanooga at Wofford
SECN — Missouri at Tennessee
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Rutgers
FS1 — Creighton at Providence
9 p.m.
ACCN — SMU at Virginia Tech
CBSSN — Villanova at DePaul
ESPN2 — Arkansas at Texas
ESPNU — Arkansas St. at Marshall
SECN — LSU at Georgia
10:30 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Washington
FS1 — Colorado St. at New Mexico
11 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at California
ESPNU — Wake Forest at Stanford
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — Southern Cal at Wisconsin
9:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — Ohio St. at UCLA
GOLF
8 p.m.
GOLF — Good Good GolfNow: The Desert Knockout, Grass Clippings Rolling Hills, Tempe, Ariz.
4 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, First Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar
NBA BASKETBALL
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — San Antonio at Atlanta
9:35 p.m.
ESPN — Phoenix at Oklahoma City
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Boston at N.Y. Rangers
TRUTV — Boston at N.Y. Rangers (DataCast)
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Edmonton at Chicago
TRUTV — Edmonton at Chicago (DataCast)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — The German Cup: 1. FC Koln at Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Quarterfinal
2:35 p.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Angers SCO at Strasbourg, Round of 16
7:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Monterrey at Forge FC, First Round – Leg 1
9:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Tigres UANL at Real Estelí, First Round – Leg 1
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Abu-Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Rotterdam-ATP, Dallas-ATP Early Rounds
8 p.m.
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP Early Rounds
4 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Abu-Dhabi-WTA Quarterfinals; Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Rotterdam-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Abu-Dhabi-WTA Quarterfinals; Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Rotterdam-ATP, Dallas-ATP Early Rounds
_____
