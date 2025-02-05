Sports on TV for Thursday, Feb. 6

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, Feb. 6
BASEBALL
10 p.m.
MLBN — Caribbean Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Mexicali, Mexico
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — NC A&T at Charleston
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Temple at South Florida
ESPNU — Marist at Fairfield
FS1 — Maryland at Ohio St.
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at Liberty
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at San Francisco
ESPNU — Gardner-Webb at UNC-Asheville
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — Washington St. at Oregon St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Virginia Tech
BTN — Rutgers at Indiana
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — UConn at Tennessee
7 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Florida
8 p.m.
ACCN — California at Louisville
BTN — Iowa at Minnesota
PEACOCK — Michigan at Nebraska
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Notre Dame
9 p.m.
FS1 — Maryland at Oregon
SECN — Vanderbilt at Texas
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, First Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar
8 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hassan II Golf Trophy, First Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco
10 a.m.
FS2 — LIV Golf League Riyadh: First Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, First Round, Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Fla.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, First Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.
4 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, Second Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar
HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Halifax, Nova Scotia
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at Boston
TRUTV — Dallas at Boston (DataCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at L.A. Lakers
TRUTV — Golden State at L.A. Lakers (DataCast)
NFL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.
FOX — 2025 NFL Honors: From New Orleans
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Stade de Reims at FC Bourgoin-Jallieu, Round of 16
7:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Guadalajara at Cibao, First Round – Leg 1
9:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup:Pumas UNAM at Cavalry FC, First Round – Leg 1
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Abu-Dhabi-WTA Quarterfinals; Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Rotterdam-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Abu-Dhabi-WTA Quarterfinals; Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Rotterdam-ATP, Dallas-ATP Early Rounds
8 p.m.
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP Early Rounds
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
