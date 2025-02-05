Sports on TV for Thursday, Feb. 6

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Feb. 6 BASEBALL 10 p.m. MLBN — Caribbean Series: TBD,…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Feb. 6

BASEBALL

10 p.m.

MLBN — Caribbean Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Mexicali, Mexico

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — NC A&T at Charleston

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Temple at South Florida

ESPNU — Marist at Fairfield

FS1 — Maryland at Ohio St.

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at Liberty

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at San Francisco

ESPNU — Gardner-Webb at UNC-Asheville

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Washington St. at Oregon St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Virginia Tech

BTN — Rutgers at Indiana

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — UConn at Tennessee

7 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Florida

8 p.m.

ACCN — California at Louisville

BTN — Iowa at Minnesota

PEACOCK — Michigan at Nebraska

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Notre Dame

9 p.m.

FS1 — Maryland at Oregon

SECN — Vanderbilt at Texas

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, First Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar

8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hassan II Golf Trophy, First Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

10 a.m.

FS2 — LIV Golf League Riyadh: First Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, First Round, Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, First Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.

4 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, Second Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar

HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Halifax, Nova Scotia

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Boston

TRUTV — Dallas at Boston (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at L.A. Lakers

TRUTV — Golden State at L.A. Lakers (DataCast)

NFL FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

FOX — 2025 NFL Honors: From New Orleans

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Stade de Reims at FC Bourgoin-Jallieu, Round of 16

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Guadalajara at Cibao, First Round – Leg 1

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup:Pumas UNAM at Cavalry FC, First Round – Leg 1

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Abu-Dhabi-WTA Quarterfinals; Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Rotterdam-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Abu-Dhabi-WTA Quarterfinals; Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Rotterdam-ATP, Dallas-ATP Early Rounds

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP Early Rounds

_____

