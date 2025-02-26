Sports on TV for Thursday, Feb. 27

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, Feb. 27
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — North Texas at FAU
ESPNU — Winthrop at Longwood
9 p.m.
CBSSN — W. Kentucky at UTEP
ESPN2 — Cleveland St. at Wright St.
ESPNU — UAB at Wichita St.
PEACOCK — Rutgers at Michigan St.
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Loyola Marymount
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Louisville
BTN — Purdue at Penn St.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Creighton at UConn
ESPN — North Carolina at Duke
PEACOCK — Maryland at Indiana
SECN — Tennessee at Kentucky
8 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Notre Dame
9 p.m.
ESPN — South Carolina at Mississippi
SECN — LSU at Alabama
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The SA Open, First Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, First Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
8:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore
6 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The SA Open, Second Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: L.A. Angels vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ari.
6 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Washington, West Palm Beach, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
TNT — Denver at Milwaukee
TRUTV — Denver at Milwaukee (DataCast)
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at L.A. Lakers
NFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
NFLN — Scouting Combine: Defensive Linemen and Linebackers, Indianapolis
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Leicester City at West Ham United
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Saprissa at Vancouver, First Round – Leg 2
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS1 — Pro Volleyball Federation: Vegas at Indy
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Quarterfinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Quarterfinals
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Acapulco-ATP Quarterfinals; Santiago-ATP, Merida-WTA, Austin-WTA Early Rounds
