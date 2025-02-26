Live Radio
Sports on TV for Thursday, Feb. 27

The Associated Press

February 26, 2025, 5:40 PM

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Feb. 27

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — North Texas at FAU

ESPNU — Winthrop at Longwood

9 p.m.

CBSSN — W. Kentucky at UTEP

ESPN2 — Cleveland St. at Wright St.

ESPNU — UAB at Wichita St.

PEACOCK — Rutgers at Michigan St.

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Loyola Marymount

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Louisville

BTN — Purdue at Penn St.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Creighton at UConn

ESPN — North Carolina at Duke

PEACOCK — Maryland at Indiana

SECN — Tennessee at Kentucky

8 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Notre Dame

9 p.m.

ESPN — South Carolina at Mississippi

SECN — LSU at Alabama

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The SA Open, First Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, First Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore

6 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The SA Open, Second Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: L.A. Angels vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ari.

6 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Washington, West Palm Beach, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

TNT — Denver at Milwaukee

TRUTV — Denver at Milwaukee (DataCast)

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at L.A. Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

NFLN — Scouting Combine: Defensive Linemen and Linebackers, Indianapolis

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at West Ham United

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Saprissa at Vancouver, First Round – Leg 2

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS1 — Pro Volleyball Federation: Vegas at Indy

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Quarterfinals

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Acapulco-ATP Quarterfinals; Santiago-ATP, Merida-WTA, Austin-WTA Early Rounds

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

