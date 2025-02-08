Sports on TV for Sunday, Feb. 9

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Feb. 9
AUTO RACING
1 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 5, Tampa, Fla. (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
FS1 — Xavier at Villanova
USA — George Washington at St. Bonaventure
2 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Nebraska
ESPN2 — Temple at Memphis
USA — UMass at La Salle
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia
CBSSN — UConn at Providence
ESPN2 — Stanford at Louisville
SECN — Arkansas at Georgia
2 p.m.
ACCN — California at Notre Dame
CBSSN — Richmond at Duquesne
CW — NC State at Florida St.
ESPN — South Carolina at Texas
ESPNU — Tulane at North Texas
FS1 — Michigan at Michigan St.
SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.
4 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at LSU
SECN — Missouri at Texas A&M
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at North Carolina
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.
NBC — ISU: European Championships, Tallinn, Estonia
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Fla.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
ABC — Philadelphia at Milwaukee
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Grand Rapids at Osceola
NFL FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
FOX — Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia, New Orleans
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Tampa Bay at Montreal
RODEO
1:30 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Salt Lake City (Taped)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
8 a.m.
CNBC — Six Nations Championship: Italy vs. Wales, Rome (Taped)
10 a.m.
CNBC — Six Nations Championship: England vs. France, Twickenham, England (Taped)
Noon
CNBC — Six Nations Championship: Scotland v Ireland, Edinburgh, Scotland, (Taped)
SKIING
1 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine World Championships, Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria
2 p.m.
CNBC — FIS: Ski Jumping World Cup, Lake Placid, N.Y.
NBC — FIS: Freestyle World Cup, Deer Valley, Utah
SNOWBOARDING
3 p.m.
NBC — FIS: World Cup, Aspen, Colo.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Roma at Venezia
4:50 p.m.
FS2 — Concacaf U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Trinidad & Tobago vs. British Virgin Islands, Group B, Lima, Peru
7:50 p.m.
FS2 — Concacaf U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Sint Maarten vs. Costa Rica, Group B, Lima, Peru
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Roma at Fiorentina
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Doha-WAT Early Rounds; Rotterdam-ATP, Dallas-ATP Finals
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Doha-WTA, Marseille-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP Early Rounds
_____
