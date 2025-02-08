Sports on TV for Sunday, Feb. 9

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Feb. 9 AUTO RACING 1 a.m. (Monday) CNBC — AMA…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Feb. 9

AUTO RACING

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 5, Tampa, Fla. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

FS1 — Xavier at Villanova

USA — George Washington at St. Bonaventure

2 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Nebraska

ESPN2 — Temple at Memphis

USA — UMass at La Salle

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia

CBSSN — UConn at Providence

ESPN2 — Stanford at Louisville

SECN — Arkansas at Georgia

2 p.m.

ACCN — California at Notre Dame

CBSSN — Richmond at Duquesne

CW — NC State at Florida St.

ESPN — South Carolina at Texas

ESPNU — Tulane at North Texas

FS1 — Michigan at Michigan St.

SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at LSU

SECN — Missouri at Texas A&M

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at North Carolina

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.

NBC — ISU: European Championships, Tallinn, Estonia

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Fla.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

ABC — Philadelphia at Milwaukee

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Grand Rapids at Osceola

NFL FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.

FOX — Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia, New Orleans

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Montreal

RODEO

1:30 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Salt Lake City (Taped)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

8 a.m.

CNBC — Six Nations Championship: Italy vs. Wales, Rome (Taped)

10 a.m.

CNBC — Six Nations Championship: England vs. France, Twickenham, England (Taped)

Noon

CNBC — Six Nations Championship: Scotland v Ireland, Edinburgh, Scotland, (Taped)

SKIING

1 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine World Championships, Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria

2 p.m.

CNBC — FIS: Ski Jumping World Cup, Lake Placid, N.Y.

NBC — FIS: Freestyle World Cup, Deer Valley, Utah

SNOWBOARDING

3 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Cup, Aspen, Colo.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Roma at Venezia

4:50 p.m.

FS2 — Concacaf U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Trinidad & Tobago vs. British Virgin Islands, Group B, Lima, Peru

7:50 p.m.

FS2 — Concacaf U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Sint Maarten vs. Costa Rica, Group B, Lima, Peru

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Roma at Fiorentina

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Doha-WAT Early Rounds; Rotterdam-ATP, Dallas-ATP Finals

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Doha-WTA, Marseille-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP Early Rounds

