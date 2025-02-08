Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Sports on TV for…

Sports on TV for Sunday, Feb. 9

The Associated Press

February 8, 2025, 10:10 AM

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Feb. 9

AUTO RACING

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 5, Tampa, Fla. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

FS1 — Xavier at Villanova

USA — George Washington at St. Bonaventure

2 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Nebraska

ESPN2 — Temple at Memphis

USA — UMass at La Salle

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia

CBSSN — UConn at Providence

ESPN2 — Stanford at Louisville

SECN — Arkansas at Georgia

2 p.m.

ACCN — California at Notre Dame

CBSSN — Richmond at Duquesne

CW — NC State at Florida St.

ESPN — South Carolina at Texas

ESPNU — Tulane at North Texas

FS1 — Michigan at Michigan St.

SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at LSU

SECN — Missouri at Texas A&M

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at North Carolina

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.

NBC — ISU: European Championships, Tallinn, Estonia

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Fla.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

ABC — Philadelphia at Milwaukee

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Grand Rapids at Osceola

NFL FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.

FOX — Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia, New Orleans

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Montreal

RODEO

1:30 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Salt Lake City (Taped)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

8 a.m.

CNBC — Six Nations Championship: Italy vs. Wales, Rome (Taped)

10 a.m.

CNBC — Six Nations Championship: England vs. France, Twickenham, England (Taped)

Noon

CNBC — Six Nations Championship: Scotland v Ireland, Edinburgh, Scotland, (Taped)

SKIING

1 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine World Championships, Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria

2 p.m.

CNBC — FIS: Ski Jumping World Cup, Lake Placid, N.Y.

NBC — FIS: Freestyle World Cup, Deer Valley, Utah

SNOWBOARDING

3 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Cup, Aspen, Colo.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Roma at Venezia

4:50 p.m.

FS2 — Concacaf U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Trinidad & Tobago vs. British Virgin Islands, Group B, Lima, Peru

7:50 p.m.

FS2 — Concacaf U-17 Qualifier Group Stage: Sint Maarten vs. Costa Rica, Group B, Lima, Peru

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Roma at Fiorentina

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Doha-WAT Early Rounds; Rotterdam-ATP, Dallas-ATP Finals

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Doha-WTA, Marseille-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP Early Rounds

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up