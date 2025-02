Sports on TV for Monday, Feb. 3

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Feb. 3 3×3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 7:30 p.m. TNT — Unrivaled…

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Feb. 3

3×3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Unrivaled Basketball League: Mist vs. Phantom, Medley, Fla.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Mist vs. Phantom, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)

8:45 p.m.

TNT — Unrivaled Basketball League: Lunar Owls vs. Vinyl, Medley, Fla.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Lunar Owls vs. Vinyl, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

9 p.m.

NHLN — AHL All-Star Challenge: Round Robin Tournament, Coachella Valley, Calif.

BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — Caribbean Series: Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico, Round Robin, Mexicali, Mexico

8 p.m.

MLBN — Caribbean Series: Mexico vs. Japan, Round Robin, Mexicali, Mexico

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Colgate at Lehigh

7 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia at Pittsburgh

ESPNU — NC Central at Norfolk St.

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Charleston at William & Mary

9 p.m.

ESPN — Iowa St. at Kansas

ESPN2 — North Texas at UAB

ESPNU — Alcorn St. at Grambling St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Duke at NC State

SECN — Florida at Arkansas

9 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at LSU

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Houston at New York

10 p.m.

NBATV — Orlando at Golden State

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Rotterdam-ATP, Abu-Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Rotterdam-ATP, Abu-Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Abu-Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Abu-Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

