Sports on TV for March 1 – 2

Saturday, March 1

3X3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Vinyl vs. Lunar Owls, Medley, Fla.

7:15 p.m.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Rose vs. Mist, Medley, Fla.

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.

FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Practice 2, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

10 a.m.

FS2 — NTT INDYCAR Series: Practice 2, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Circuit of Americas, Austin, Texas

12:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Circuit of Americas, Austin, Texas

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Qualifying, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Focused Health 250, Circuit of Americas, Austin, Texas

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

MLBN — 2025 Astros Foundation College Classic: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M, Houston

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Maryland at Penn St.

CBS — UConn at Providence

CBSSN — American at Colgate

CW — Syracuse at Virginia Tech

ESPN — Miami at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Clemson at Virginia

FOX — Butler at Villanova

USA — Saint Joseph’s at Fordham

1 p.m.

ABC — Auburn at Kentucky

SECN — Arkansas at South Carolina

2 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska

CBSSN — Richmond at Dayton

ESPN — Texas Tech at Kansas

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Mississippi

ESPNU — Tulane at Tulsa

2:15 p.m.

CBS — Seton Hall at St. John’s

3 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Georgia Tech

3:30 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Mississippi St.

4 p.m.

BTN — Southern Cal at Oregon

CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Saint Louis

ESPN — Alabama at Tennessee

ESPN2 — Fort Wayne at Cleveland St.

ESPNU — CIAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Baltimore

ESPNEWS — Samford at UNC-Greensboro

FS1 — Utah St. at Colorado St.

4:30 p.m.

CBS — Cincinnati at Houston

FOX — Creighton at Xavier

5 p.m.

ACCN — SMU at Stanford

5:15 p.m.

CW — Notre Dame at Wake Forest

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Elon at Stony Brook

ESPN2 — Pittsburgh at Louisville

ESPNU — CCSU at Wagner

PEACOCK — Indiana at Washington

SECN — Missouri at Vanderbilt

7 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Duke

8 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Wyoming

ESPN2 — Georgia at Texas

PEACOCK — Marquette at Georgetown

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Florida

9 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at Iowa St.

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Oregon St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal)

ESPN2 — West Virginia at BYU

ESPNU — Boston College at California

11 p.m.

ESPN — Gonzaga at San Francisco

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

FS1 — Providence at Georgetown

9 p.m.

FOX — Southern Cal at UCLA

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — B1G Quad Meet: From College Park, Md.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — Virginia at Johns Hopkins

1 p.m.

ACCN — Maryland at Notre Dame

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Champion Power Equipment Bassmaster Elite at Lake Okeechobee, Okeechobee, Fla.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The SA Open, Third Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Third Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Third Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore

4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The SA Open, Final Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

CNBC — 1/ST RACING TOUR: The DK HORSE San Felipe (G2), Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, Calif. and The Coolmore Fountain of Youth Stakes, Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore, Sarasota, Fla.

3 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers, Glendale, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Golden State at Philadelphia

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Scouting Combine: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, and Running Backs, Indianapolis

NHL HOCKEY

12:30 p.m.

NHLN — Nashville at N.Y. Islanders

3 p.m.

ABC — Boston at Pittsburgh

6 p.m.

ESPN — Stadium Series: Detroit vs. Columbus, Columbus, Ohio

RUGBY (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FOX — NRL: New Zealand at Canberra

11:30 p.m.

FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Penrith

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

FS1 — IRL Internationals: Australian Jillaroos vs. England Women, First Round, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — EFL Championship: West Bromwich Albion at Leeds United

9:55 a.m.

CBSSN — EFL League One: Charlton Athletic at Leyton Orient

2 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Charlotte FC

5:55 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Pachuca at FC Juarez

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Final

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Acapulco-ATP Final; Santiago-ATP, Merida-WTA, Austin-WTA Semifinals

_____

Sunday, March 2

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.

FOX — NTT INDYCAR Series: Warmup, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

10 a.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Noon

FOX — NTT INDYCAR Series: The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of Americas, Austin, Texas

11 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motorcross Championship: MX2, Cordoba, Argentina (Taped)

Midnight

CBSSN — FIM Motorcross Championship: MXGP, Cordoba, Argentina (Taped)

1 a.m. (Monday)

NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 8, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Taped)

BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FS2 — World Baseball Classic Qualifier: Brazil vs. Colombia, Tucson, Ariz.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPN2 — FAU at South Florida

ESPNU — Charlotte at East Carolina

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Kennesaw St. at Liberty

1:30 p.m.

CBS — Wisconsin at Michigan St.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — N. Iowa at Bradley

ESPNU — Princeton at Cornell

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Murray St. at Belmont

3:45 p.m.

CBS — Illinois at Michigan

4 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at UAB

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — NC State at SMU

ESPN — Louisville at Notre Dame

SECN — Georgia at Tennessee

1:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Illinois

2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Clemson

CW — Virginia at North Carolina

ESPN — Kentucky at South Carolina

FS1 — Marquette at UConn

PEACOCK — Indiana at Purdue

SECN — Florida at Texas

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at UConn

4 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse

CW — Georgia Tech at Stanford

ESPN2 — Kansas St. at Iowa St.

PEACOCK — Wisconsin at Iowa

SECN — Mississippi at LSU

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Ohio St. at Maryland

5 p.m.

FS1 — Ohio St. at Maryland

6 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Florida St.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — TCU at Baylor

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Creighton

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

BTN — B1G Quad Meet: From Columbus, Ohio

6 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Georgia

7 p.m.

BTN — B1G Quad Meet: From Iowa City, Iowa

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

ACCN — Xavier at Duke

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Champion Power Equipment Bassmaster Elite at Lake Okeechobee, Okeechobee, Fla.

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The SA Open, Final Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Final Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Final Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: N.Y. Yankees vs. Atlanta, North Port, Fla.

3 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Denver at Boston

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Portland at Cleveland

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma City at San Antonio

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Phoenix

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — South Bay at San Diego

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Scouting Combine: Offensive Linemen, Indianapolis

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

TNT — Toronto at Pittsburgh

TRUTV — Toronto at Pittsburgh (DataCast)

3:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Minnesota

TRUTV — Boston at Minnesota (DataCast)

6 p.m.

TNT — St. Louis at Dallas

TRUTV — St. Louis at Dallas (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Heart of Midlothian at Hibernian

TENNIS

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Austin-WTA Final

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Santiago-ATP, Merida-WTA Finals

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation: Grand Rapids at Vegas

_____

