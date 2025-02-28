Sports on TV for March 1 – 2

(All times Eastern)
Saturday, March 1
3X3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Vinyl vs. Lunar Owls, Medley, Fla.
7:15 p.m.
TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Rose vs. Mist, Medley, Fla.
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.
FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Practice 2, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
10 a.m.
FS2 — NTT INDYCAR Series: Practice 2, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Circuit of Americas, Austin, Texas
12:30 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Circuit of Americas, Austin, Texas
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Qualifying, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
2:30 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Focused Health 250, Circuit of Americas, Austin, Texas
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.
MLBN — 2025 Astros Foundation College Classic: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M, Houston
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
BTN — Maryland at Penn St.
CBS — UConn at Providence
CBSSN — American at Colgate
CW — Syracuse at Virginia Tech
ESPN — Miami at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Clemson at Virginia
FOX — Butler at Villanova
USA — Saint Joseph’s at Fordham
1 p.m.
ABC — Auburn at Kentucky
SECN — Arkansas at South Carolina
2 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska
CBSSN — Richmond at Dayton
ESPN — Texas Tech at Kansas
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Mississippi
ESPNU — Tulane at Tulsa
2:15 p.m.
CBS — Seton Hall at St. John’s
3 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Georgia Tech
3:30 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Mississippi St.
4 p.m.
BTN — Southern Cal at Oregon
CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Saint Louis
ESPN — Alabama at Tennessee
ESPN2 — Fort Wayne at Cleveland St.
ESPNU — CIAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Baltimore
ESPNEWS — Samford at UNC-Greensboro
FS1 — Utah St. at Colorado St.
4:30 p.m.
CBS — Cincinnati at Houston
FOX — Creighton at Xavier
5 p.m.
ACCN — SMU at Stanford
5:15 p.m.
CW — Notre Dame at Wake Forest
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Elon at Stony Brook
ESPN2 — Pittsburgh at Louisville
ESPNU — CCSU at Wagner
PEACOCK — Indiana at Washington
SECN — Missouri at Vanderbilt
7 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Duke
8 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Wyoming
ESPN2 — Georgia at Texas
PEACOCK — Marquette at Georgetown
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Florida
9 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at Iowa St.
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Oregon St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal)
ESPN2 — West Virginia at BYU
ESPNU — Boston College at California
11 p.m.
ESPN — Gonzaga at San Francisco
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
FS1 — Providence at Georgetown
9 p.m.
FOX — Southern Cal at UCLA
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — B1G Quad Meet: From College Park, Md.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Noon
ESPNU — Virginia at Johns Hopkins
1 p.m.
ACCN — Maryland at Notre Dame
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Champion Power Equipment Bassmaster Elite at Lake Okeechobee, Okeechobee, Fla.
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The SA Open, Third Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Third Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Third Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore
4:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The SA Open, Final Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
CNBC — 1/ST RACING TOUR: The DK HORSE San Felipe (G2), Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, Calif. and The Coolmore Fountain of Youth Stakes, Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore, Sarasota, Fla.
3 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers, Glendale, Ariz.
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Golden State at Philadelphia
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Scouting Combine: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, and Running Backs, Indianapolis
NHL HOCKEY
12:30 p.m.
NHLN — Nashville at N.Y. Islanders
3 p.m.
ABC — Boston at Pittsburgh
6 p.m.
ESPN — Stadium Series: Detroit vs. Columbus, Columbus, Ohio
RUGBY (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
FOX — NRL: New Zealand at Canberra
11:30 p.m.
FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Penrith
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
FS1 — IRL Internationals: Australian Jillaroos vs. England Women, First Round, Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — EFL Championship: West Bromwich Albion at Leeds United
9:55 a.m.
CBSSN — EFL League One: Charlton Athletic at Leyton Orient
2 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Charlotte FC
5:55 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Pachuca at FC Juarez
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Final
2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Acapulco-ATP Final; Santiago-ATP, Merida-WTA, Austin-WTA Semifinals
Sunday, March 2
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.
FOX — NTT INDYCAR Series: Warmup, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
10 a.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
Noon
FOX — NTT INDYCAR Series: The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
3:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of Americas, Austin, Texas
11 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motorcross Championship: MX2, Cordoba, Argentina (Taped)
Midnight
CBSSN — FIM Motorcross Championship: MXGP, Cordoba, Argentina (Taped)
1 a.m. (Monday)
NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 8, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Taped)
BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FS2 — World Baseball Classic Qualifier: Brazil vs. Colombia, Tucson, Ariz.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
ESPN2 — FAU at South Florida
ESPNU — Charlotte at East Carolina
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Kennesaw St. at Liberty
1:30 p.m.
CBS — Wisconsin at Michigan St.
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — N. Iowa at Bradley
ESPNU — Princeton at Cornell
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Murray St. at Belmont
3:45 p.m.
CBS — Illinois at Michigan
4 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at UAB
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — NC State at SMU
ESPN — Louisville at Notre Dame
SECN — Georgia at Tennessee
1:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Illinois
2 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Clemson
CW — Virginia at North Carolina
ESPN — Kentucky at South Carolina
FS1 — Marquette at UConn
PEACOCK — Indiana at Purdue
SECN — Florida at Texas
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — Marquette at UConn
4 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse
CW — Georgia Tech at Stanford
ESPN2 — Kansas St. at Iowa St.
PEACOCK — Wisconsin at Iowa
SECN — Mississippi at LSU
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — Ohio St. at Maryland
5 p.m.
FS1 — Ohio St. at Maryland
6 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Florida St.
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — TCU at Baylor
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at Creighton
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
BTN — B1G Quad Meet: From Columbus, Ohio
6 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Georgia
7 p.m.
BTN — B1G Quad Meet: From Iowa City, Iowa
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
ACCN — Xavier at Duke
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Champion Power Equipment Bassmaster Elite at Lake Okeechobee, Okeechobee, Fla.
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The SA Open, Final Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Final Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Final Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: N.Y. Yankees vs. Atlanta, North Port, Fla.
3 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz.
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Denver at Boston
3:30 p.m.
NBATV — Portland at Cleveland
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma City at San Antonio
9:35 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Phoenix
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
9:30 p.m.
NBATV — South Bay at San Diego
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Scouting Combine: Offensive Linemen, Indianapolis
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
TNT — Toronto at Pittsburgh
TRUTV — Toronto at Pittsburgh (DataCast)
3:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Minnesota
TRUTV — Boston at Minnesota (DataCast)
6 p.m.
TNT — St. Louis at Dallas
TRUTV — St. Louis at Dallas (DataCast)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Heart of Midlothian at Hibernian
TENNIS
2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Austin-WTA Final
2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Santiago-ATP, Merida-WTA Finals
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation: Grand Rapids at Vegas
