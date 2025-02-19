Sports on TV for Feb. 24 – March 2

Adv22
Monday, Feb. 24
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Northeastern at Monmouth
ESPN — North Carolina at Florida St.
ESPNU — Lipscomb at Austin Peay
8 p.m.
FS1 — Michigan at Nebraska
9 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at Texas Tech
11 p.m.
ESPN — Kansas at Colorado
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Baylor at Kansas St.
SECN — Texas at Georgia
GOLF
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — TGL: Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — TGL: Boston Common Golf vs. Atlanta Drive GC
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at Oklahoma City
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
NHLN — San Jose at Winnipeg
_____
Tuesday, Feb. 25
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh
CBSSN — VCU at Richmond
ESPN — Duke at Miami
ESPN2 — Baylor at Cincinnati
FS1 — Providence at Marquette
PEACOCK — Northwestern at Minnesota
SECN — Florida at Georgia
9 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Virginia Tech
CBSSN — TCU at West Virginia
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — Iowa at Illinois
PEACOCK — Washington at Wisconsin
SECN — Tennessee at LSU
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Gonzaga at Santa Clara
FS1 — New Mexico at San Diego St.
GOLF
9 p.m.
ESPN — TGL: The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Cleveland at Orlando
TRUTV — Cleveland at Orlando (DataCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at L.A. Lakers
TRUTV — Dallas at L.A. Lakers (DataCast)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Crystal Palace
_____
Wednesday, Feb. 26
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Maryland
FS1 — Georgetown at UConn
7 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Clemson
CBSSN — Dayton at Rhode Island
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
SECN — Vanderbilt at Texas A&M
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Indiana
FS1 — Villanova at Seton Hall
9 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Stanford
CBSSN — St. John’s at Butler
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
PEACOCK — DePaul at Creighton
SECN — Kentucky at Oklahoma
10:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Southern Cal
FS1 — Utah St. at Boise St.
11 p.m.
CBSSN — San Francisco at Oregon St.
ESPNU — TBA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
PEACOCK — UCLA at Wisconsin
GOLF
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, First Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore
6 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The SA Open, First Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa
NBA BASKETBALL
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at New York
9:35 p.m.
ESPN — San Antonio at Houston
NHL HOCKEY
10 p.m.
TNT — Vancouver at Los Angeles
TRUTV — Vancouver at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3:15 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Liverpool
_____
Thursday, Feb. 27
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — North Texas at FAU
ESPNU — TBA
9 p.m.
CBSSN — W. Kentucky at UTEP
ESPN2 — Cleveland St. at Wright St.
ESPNU — UAB at Wichita St.
PEACOCK — Rutgers at Michigan St.
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Loyola Marymount
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Louisville
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Creighton at UConn
ESPN — North Carolina at Duke
PEACOCK — Maryland at Indiana
SECN — Tennessee at Kentucky
8 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Notre Dame
9 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
SECN — TBA
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The SA Open, First Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, First Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore
6 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The SA Open, Second Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Denver at Milwaukee
TRUTV — Denver at Milwaukee (DataCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — New Orleans at Phoenix
TRUTV — New Orleans at Phoenix (DataCast)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Leicester City at West Ham United
_____
Friday, Feb. 28
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.
ACCN — W. Michigan at Georgia Tech
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Davidson at VCU
ESPNU — TBA
8 p.m.
FOX — UCLA at Purdue
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kent St. at Akron
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — Iowa at Northwestern
11 p.m.
FS1 — Nevada at UNLV
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Florida
7:30 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Arkansas
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Princeton at Duke
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The SA Open, Second Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Second Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The SA Open, Third Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Cleveland at Boston
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at N.Y. Rangers
_____
Saturday, March 1
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Focused Health 250, Circuit of Americas, Austin, Texas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
BTN — Maryland at Penn St.
CBS — UConn at Providence
CW — Syracuse at Virginia Tech
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FOX — Butler at Villanova
USA — Saint Joseph’s at Fordham
1 p.m.
ABC — TBA
SECN — Arkansas at South Carolina
2 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Tulane at Tulsa
2:15 p.m.
CBS — Seton Hall at St. John’s
3 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Georgia Tech
3:30 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Mississippi St.
4 p.m.
BTN — Southern Cal at Oregon
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — Utah St. at Colorado St.
4:30 p.m.
CBS — Cincinnati at Houston
FOX — Creighton at Xavier
5 p.m.
ACCN — SMU at Stanford
5:15 p.m.
CW — Notre Dame at Wake Forest
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Elon at Stony Brook
ESPN2 — Pittsburgh at Louisville
ESPNU — Central Connecticut at Wagner
PEACOCK — Indiana at Washington
SECN — Missouri at Vanderbilt
7 p.m.
SECN — Florida St. at Duke
8 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Wyoming
ESPN2 — Georgia at Texas
ESPNU — TBA
PEACOCK — Marquette at Georgetown
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Florida
9 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at Iowa St.
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Oregon St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal)
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
11 p.m.
ESPN — Gonzaga at San Francisco
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
FS1 — Providence at Georgetown
9 p.m.
FOX — Southern Cal at UCLA
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Noon
ESPNU — Virginia at Johns Hopkins
1 p.m.
ACCN — Maryland at Notre Dame
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The SA Open, Third Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Third Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Third Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore
4:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The SA Open, Final Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Golden State at Philadelphia
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
ABC — Boston at Pittsburgh
6 p.m.
ESPN — Detroit at Columbus
_____
Sunday, March 2
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of Americas, Austin, Texas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Kennesaw St. at Liberty
1:30 p.m.
CBS — Wisconsin at Michigan St.
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Princeton at Cornell
3:45 p.m.
CBS — Illinois at Michigan
4 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — NC State at SMU
ESPN — TBA
SECN — Georgia at Tennessee
1:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Illinois
2 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Clemson
CW — Virginia at North Carolina
ESPN — Kentucky at South Carolina
PEACOCK — Indiana at Purdue
SECN — Florida at Texas
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — Marquette at UConn
4 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse
ESPN2 — TBA
PEACOCK — Wisconsin at Iowa
SECN — Mississippi at LSU
5 p.m.
FS1 — Ohio St. at Maryland
6 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Florida St.
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — TCU at Baylor
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at Creighton
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Georgia
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
ACCN — Xavier at Duke
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The SA Open, Final Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Final Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Final Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Denver at Boston
3:30 p.m.
NBATV — Portland at Cleveland
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma City at San Antonio
9:35 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Phoenix
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
9:30 p.m.
NBATV — South Bay at San Diego
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
TNT — Toronto at Pittsburgh
TRUTV — Toronto at Pittsburgh (DataCast)
3:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Minnesota
TRUTV — Boston at Minnesota (DataCast)
6 p.m.
TNT — St. Louis at Dallas
TRUTV — St. Louis at Dallas (DataCast)
_____
