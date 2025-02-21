Sports on TV for Feb. 24 – March 2

Adv22 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Feb. 24 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m. CBSSN —…

Adv22

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Feb. 24

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Northeastern at Monmouth

ESPN — North Carolina at Florida St.

ESPNU — Lipscomb at Austin Peay

8 p.m.

FS1 — Michigan at Nebraska

9 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Texas Tech

11 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas at Colorado

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Baylor at Kansas St.

SECN — Texas at Georgia

GOLF

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — TGL: Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TGL: Boston Common Golf vs. Atlanta Drive GC

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at Oklahoma City

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

NHLN — San Jose at Winnipeg

_____

Tuesday, Feb. 25

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh

CBSSN — VCU at Richmond

ESPN — Duke at Miami

ESPN2 — Baylor at Cincinnati

FS1 — Providence at Marquette

PEACOCK — Northwestern at Minnesota

SECN — Florida at Georgia

9 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Virginia Tech

CBSSN — TCU at West Virginia

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Iowa at Illinois

PEACOCK — Washington at Wisconsin

SECN — Tennessee at LSU

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Gonzaga at Santa Clara

FS1 — New Mexico at San Diego St.

GOLF

9 p.m.

ESPN — TGL: The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Cleveland at Orlando

TRUTV — Cleveland at Orlando (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at L.A. Lakers

TRUTV — Dallas at L.A. Lakers (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Crystal Palace

_____

Wednesday, Feb. 26

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Maryland

FS1 — Georgetown at UConn

7 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Clemson

CBSSN — Dayton at Rhode Island

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

SECN — Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Indiana

FS1 — Villanova at Seton Hall

9 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Stanford

CBSSN — St. John’s at Butler

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

PEACOCK — DePaul at Creighton

SECN — Kentucky at Oklahoma

10:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Southern Cal

FS1 — Utah St. at Boise St.

11 p.m.

CBSSN — San Francisco at Oregon St.

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

PEACOCK — UCLA at Wisconsin

GOLF

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, First Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore

6 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The SA Open, First Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at New York

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — San Antonio at Houston

NHL HOCKEY

10 p.m.

TNT — Vancouver at Los Angeles

TRUTV — Vancouver at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:15 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Liverpool

_____

Thursday, Feb. 27

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — North Texas at FAU

ESPNU — TBA

9 p.m.

CBSSN — W. Kentucky at UTEP

ESPN2 — Cleveland St. at Wright St.

ESPNU — UAB at Wichita St.

PEACOCK — Rutgers at Michigan St.

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Loyola Marymount

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Louisville

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Creighton at UConn

ESPN — North Carolina at Duke

PEACOCK — Maryland at Indiana

SECN — Tennessee at Kentucky

8 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Notre Dame

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

SECN — TBA

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The SA Open, First Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, First Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore

6 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The SA Open, Second Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Denver at Milwaukee

TRUTV — Denver at Milwaukee (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — New Orleans at Phoenix

TRUTV — New Orleans at Phoenix (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at West Ham United

_____

Friday, Feb. 28

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ACCN — W. Michigan at Georgia Tech

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Davidson at VCU

ESPNU — TBA

8 p.m.

FOX — UCLA at Purdue

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kent St. at Akron

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Iowa at Northwestern

11 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada at UNLV

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Florida

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Arkansas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Princeton at Duke

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The SA Open, Second Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Second Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The SA Open, Third Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at N.Y. Rangers

_____

Saturday, March 1

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Focused Health 250, Circuit of Americas, Austin, Texas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Maryland at Penn St.

CBS — UConn at Providence

CW — Syracuse at Virginia Tech

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FOX — Butler at Villanova

USA — Saint Joseph’s at Fordham

1 p.m.

ABC — TBA

SECN — Arkansas at South Carolina

2 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Tulane at Tulsa

2:15 p.m.

CBS — Seton Hall at St. John’s

3 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Georgia Tech

3:30 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Mississippi St.

4 p.m.

BTN — Southern Cal at Oregon

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Utah St. at Colorado St.

4:30 p.m.

CBS — Cincinnati at Houston

FOX — Creighton at Xavier

5 p.m.

ACCN — SMU at Stanford

5:15 p.m.

CW — Notre Dame at Wake Forest

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Elon at Stony Brook

ESPN2 — Pittsburgh at Louisville

ESPNU — Central Connecticut at Wagner

PEACOCK — Indiana at Washington

SECN — Missouri at Vanderbilt

7 p.m.

SECN — Florida St. at Duke

8 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Wyoming

ESPN2 — Georgia at Texas

ESPNU — TBA

PEACOCK — Marquette at Georgetown

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Florida

9 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at Iowa St.

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Oregon St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal)

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

11 p.m.

ESPN — Gonzaga at San Francisco

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

FS1 — Providence at Georgetown

9 p.m.

FOX — Southern Cal at UCLA

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — Virginia at Johns Hopkins

1 p.m.

ACCN — Maryland at Notre Dame

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The SA Open, Third Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Third Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Third Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore

4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The SA Open, Final Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Golden State at Philadelphia

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

ABC — Boston at Pittsburgh

6 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at Columbus

_____

Sunday, March 2

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of Americas, Austin, Texas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Kennesaw St. at Liberty

1:30 p.m.

CBS — Wisconsin at Michigan St.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Princeton at Cornell

3:45 p.m.

CBS — Illinois at Michigan

4 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — NC State at SMU

ESPN — TBA

SECN — Georgia at Tennessee

1:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Illinois

2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Clemson

CW — Virginia at North Carolina

ESPN — Kentucky at South Carolina

PEACOCK — Indiana at Purdue

SECN — Florida at Texas

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at UConn

4 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse

ESPN2 — TBA

PEACOCK — Wisconsin at Iowa

SECN — Mississippi at LSU

5 p.m.

FS1 — Ohio St. at Maryland

6 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Florida St.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — TCU at Baylor

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Creighton

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Georgia

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

ACCN — Xavier at Duke

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The SA Open, Final Round, Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Final Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Final Round, PGA National Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Denver at Boston

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Portland at Cleveland

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma City at San Antonio

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Phoenix

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — South Bay at San Diego

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

TNT — Toronto at Pittsburgh

TRUTV — Toronto at Pittsburgh (DataCast)

3:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Minnesota

TRUTV — Boston at Minnesota (DataCast)

6 p.m.

TNT — St. Louis at Dallas

TRUTV — St. Louis at Dallas (DataCast)

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.