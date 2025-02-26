Spitzley and Western Michigan host Akron

Akron Zips (9-18, 3-11 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (10-15, 6-8 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Akron Zips (9-18, 3-11 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (10-15, 6-8 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan faces Akron after Hannah Spitzley scored 20 points in Western Michigan’s 56-43 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Broncos are 5-7 in home games. Western Michigan is 4-11 against opponents over .500.

The Zips are 3-11 against MAC opponents. Akron is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.4 turnovers per game.

Western Michigan’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Akron allows. Akron’s 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Western Michigan has given up to its opponents (42.8%).

The Broncos and Zips face off Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marina Asensio averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Spitzley is shooting 55.2% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games.

Maddie Vejsicky averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Shelbee Brown is averaging 16.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 3-7, averaging 56.0 points, 22.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Zips: 0-10, averaging 57.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

