Spink, Idaho State Bengals take on the Northern Colorado Bears

Idaho State Bengals (8-12, 3-6 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (9-11, 2-7 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Monday, 8 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (8-12, 3-6 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (9-11, 2-7 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tatum West and Northern Colorado host Kacey Spink and Idaho State in Big Sky play Monday.

The Bears are 7-3 in home games. Northern Colorado averages 64.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Bengals are 3-6 in conference matchups. Idaho State is seventh in the Big Sky scoring 28.4 points per game in the paint led by Halle Wright averaging 12.0.

Northern Colorado’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Idaho State allows. Idaho State averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Northern Colorado allows.

The Bears and Bengals meet Monday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: West is scoring 10.0 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Bears. London Gamble is averaging 9.8 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 37.5% over the last 10 games.

Sophia Covello is scoring 9.8 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Bengals. Tasia Jordan is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 53.4 points, 25.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Bengals: 3-7, averaging 61.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

