Spinelli leads Chicago State against Fairleigh Dickinson after 23-point game

Chicago State Cougars (4-21, 4-6 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (10-15, 6-4 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits Fairleigh Dickinson after Gabe Spinelli scored 23 points in Chicago State’s 81-69 loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Knights have gone 6-4 at home. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks seventh in the NEC with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Terrence Brown averaging 4.6.

The Cougars are 4-6 against NEC opponents. Chicago State has a 1-18 record against opponents over .500.

Fairleigh Dickinson scores 74.5 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 78.6 Chicago State gives up. Chicago State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Fairleigh Dickinson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 20.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Knights. Jo’el Emanuel is averaging 12.5 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the last 10 games.

Spinelli is averaging nine points for the Cougars. Jalen Forrest is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

