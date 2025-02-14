Spears, UTSA Roadrunners to visit Odom, Tulsa Golden Hurricane

UTSA Roadrunners (10-14, 4-8 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-15, 4-8 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UTSA Roadrunners (10-14, 4-8 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-15, 4-8 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa plays UTSA in a matchup of AAC teams.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 7-7 at home. Tulsa is 5-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Roadrunners are 4-8 against AAC opponents. UTSA is fifth in the AAC scoring 76.6 points per game and is shooting 42.5%.

Tulsa is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 46.5% UTSA allows to opponents. UTSA averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Tulsa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwon Odom is scoring 13.6 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Keaston Willis is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

Damari Monsanto averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Marcus Millender is averaging 18.2 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 24.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.