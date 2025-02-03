Sparks leads Ball State against Akron after 27-point game

Ball State Cardinals (10-11, 4-5 MAC) at Akron Zips (16-5, 9-0 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ball State Cardinals (10-11, 4-5 MAC) at Akron Zips (16-5, 9-0 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State plays Akron after Payton Sparks scored 27 points in Ball State’s 89-76 win over the Buffalo Bulls.

The Zips are 10-0 in home games. Akron is third in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.9 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Cardinals have gone 4-5 against MAC opponents. Ball State is sixth in the MAC with 13.5 assists per game led by Jermahri Hill averaging 3.2.

Akron averages 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Ball State gives up. Ball State averages 76.1 points per game, 3.2 more than the 72.9 Akron gives up to opponents.

The Zips and Cardinals match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Johnson is averaging 13.7 points, 3.3 assists and two steals for the Zips. Tavari Johnson is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Hill is averaging 16.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Cardinals. Sparks is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 9-1, averaging 87.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.