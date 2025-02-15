Southern Utah hosts Toolson and Utah Valley

Utah Valley Wolverines (17-7, 9-1 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (11-14, 3-8 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Utah Valley Wolverines (17-7, 9-1 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (11-14, 3-8 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -8.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley takes on Southern Utah after Tanner Toolson scored 24 points in Utah Valley’s 81-56 victory over the Tarleton State Texans.

The Thunderbirds are 8-5 in home games. Southern Utah gives up 73.2 points and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Wolverines are 9-1 in WAC play. Utah Valley leads the WAC with 16.3 assists. Trevan Leonhardt leads the Wolverines with 5.3.

Southern Utah is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.7% Utah Valley allows to opponents. Utah Valley has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Southern Utah have averaged.

The Thunderbirds and Wolverines face off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Simpson is averaging 17 points for the Thunderbirds. Hercy Miller is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dominick Nelson is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Wolverines. Toolson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 76.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.