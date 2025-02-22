Southern takes on Grambling, looks for 5th straight road win

Southern Jaguars (13-13, 11-2 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (11-13, 8-5 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern…

Southern Jaguars (13-13, 11-2 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (11-13, 8-5 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern hits the road against Grambling trying to prolong its four-game road winning streak.

The Tigers are 6-2 in home games. Grambling ranks fourth in the SWAC with 11.3 assists per game led by Douthshine Prien averaging 3.0.

The Jaguars have gone 11-2 against SWAC opponents. Southern is 2-9 against opponents over .500.

Grambling’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 4.7 per game Southern allows. Southern’s 36.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Grambling has given up to its opponents (40.9%).

The Tigers and Jaguars face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahia Warmsley is averaging 13 points and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Halima Salat is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Soniyah Reed is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 8.9 points. Aniya Gourdine is shooting 41.4% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 12.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 9-1, averaging 62.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 13.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.9 points.

