Southern secures 72-60 victory over Prairie View A&M

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Damariee Jones had 11 points in Southern’s 72-60 victory over Prairie View A&M on Saturday night.

Jones also contributed seven rebounds for the Jaguars (16-9, 11-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Brentay Noel scored 10 points and added seven rebounds. Michael Jacobs finished 4 of 11 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Braelon Bush led the Panthers (4-21, 3-9) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Tanahj Pettway added 18 points and two steals for Prairie View A&M. Zaakir Sawyer also had 17 points and six rebounds. The loss is the eighth straight for the Panthers.

