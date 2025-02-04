Southern Miss visits Tate and Appalachian State

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (10-13, 5-6 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-9, 7-4 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Wednesday,…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (10-13, 5-6 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-9, 7-4 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State plays Southern Miss after Myles Tate scored 25 points in Appalachian State’s 80-76 win over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Mountaineers are 8-3 in home games. Appalachian State ranks seventh in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 33.7 rebounds. CJ Huntley leads the Mountaineers with 7.3 boards.

The Golden Eagles are 5-6 in conference games. Southern Miss allows 75.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.1 points per game.

Appalachian State makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Southern Miss has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Southern Miss has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of Appalachian State have averaged.

The Mountaineers and Golden Eagles match up Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tate is averaging 16.3 points, 5.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the Mountaineers. Huntley is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Denijay Harris is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 10.8 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Deantoni Gordon is averaging 11.1 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.