Southern Miss visits Tate and Appalachian State

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (10-13, 5-6 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-9, 7-4 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -8.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hosts Southern Miss after Myles Tate scored 25 points in Appalachian State’s 80-76 win against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Mountaineers have gone 8-3 in home games. Appalachian State averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss ranks second in the Sun Belt scoring 33.7 points per game in the paint led by Deantoni Gordon averaging 7.0.

Appalachian State makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Southern Miss has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Southern Miss has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of Appalachian State have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tate is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Mountaineers. CJ Huntley is averaging 15.1 points and 10.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Denijay Harris is scoring 16.4 points per game with 10.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Golden Eagles. Gordon is averaging 11.1 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 63.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

