Southern Miss visits Arkansas State following Pinion’s 20-point game

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (10-15, 5-7 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (18-7, 9-3 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -14.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hosts Southern Miss after Joseph Pinion scored 20 points in Arkansas State’s 76-75 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Red Wolves are 11-0 on their home court. Arkansas State leads the Sun Belt in rebounding, averaging 37.2 boards. Rashaud Marshall leads the Red Wolves with 6.4 rebounds.

The Golden Eagles are 5-7 in Sun Belt play. Southern Miss has a 2-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Arkansas State is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 43.2% Southern Miss allows to opponents. Southern Miss has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of Arkansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Todd is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Pinion is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Denijay Harris is averaging 16.6 points, 11 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Golden Eagles. Deantoni Gordon is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

