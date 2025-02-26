Southern Miss hosts South Alabama after Dunning’s 46-point outing

South Alabama Jaguars (19-10, 11-5 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (10-19, 5-11 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8:30…

South Alabama Jaguars (19-10, 11-5 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (10-19, 5-11 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -7.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits Southern Miss after Barry Dunning Jr. scored 46 points in South Alabama’s 93-92 overtime loss to the Texas State Bobcats.

The Golden Eagles are 9-4 on their home court. Southern Miss is 6-11 against opponents over .500.

The Jaguars are 11-5 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama averages 72.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

Southern Miss makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than South Alabama has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). South Alabama averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Southern Miss gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denijay Harris is shooting 48.6% and averaging 16.7 points for the Golden Eagles. Cobie Montgomery is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Myles Corey is averaging 14 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jaguars. Dunning is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

