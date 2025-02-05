Southern Miss hosts Georgia Southern in conference matchup

Georgia Southern Eagles (9-14, 2-9 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Eagles (8-14, 4-7 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (9-14, 2-9 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Eagles (8-14, 4-7 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts Georgia Southern in a matchup of Sun Belt teams.

The Southern Miss Eagles have gone 6-4 at home. Southern Miss allows 69.5 points and has been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

The Georgia Southern Eagles are 2-9 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Indya Green averaging 7.7.

Southern Miss averages 63.1 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than the 67.7 Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern’s 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Southern Miss has given up to its opponents (42.4%).

The Southern Miss Eagles and Georgia Southern Eagles meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melyia Grayson is shooting 51.8% and averaging 14.7 points for the Southern Miss Eagles. Nyla Jean is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Green is averaging 12.2 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Georgia Southern Eagles. Nicole Gwynn is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Southern Miss Eagles: 3-7, averaging 57.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Georgia Southern Eagles: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

