Southern Miss heads to South Alabama for conference matchup

Southern Miss Eagles (9-17, 4-10 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (5-20, 1-13 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Melyia Grayson and Southern Miss visit Daniela Gonzalez and South Alabama on Wednesday.

The Jaguars are 3-6 on their home court. South Alabama is eighth in the Sun Belt with 28.3 points per game in the paint led by Gonzalez averaging 4.0.

The Eagles have gone 4-10 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss is fourth in the Sun Belt with 14.0 assists per game led by Bre Sutton averaging 3.0.

South Alabama is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 41.3% Southern Miss allows to opponents. Southern Miss’ 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than South Alabama has allowed to its opponents (43.1%).

The Jaguars and Eagles face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rachel Leggett is averaging 12.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Jaguars. Gonzalez is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Grayson is averaging 13.7 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Nyla Jean is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 63.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 54.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

