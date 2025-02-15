Southern Miss faces Troy for conference showdown

Southern Miss Eagles (9-16, 4-9 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (16-10, 10-3 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 4:33 p.m. EST…

Southern Miss Eagles (9-16, 4-9 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (16-10, 10-3 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 4:33 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss visits Troy in Sun Belt action Saturday.

The Trojans are 8-1 in home games. Troy leads the Sun Belt in rebounding, averaging 45.5 boards. Zay Dyer paces the Trojans with 10.5 rebounds.

The Eagles are 4-9 in conference matchups. Southern Miss averages 17.4 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Troy’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss has shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 37.0% shooting opponents of Troy have averaged.

The Trojans and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dyer is averaging 12.7 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Trojans. Briana Peguero is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Bre Sutton is averaging 7.2 points and 2.4 steals for the Eagles. Melyia Grayson is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 46.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 55.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

