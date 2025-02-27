Southern Miss Eagles take on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on 5-game skid

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (14-14, 9-8 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Eagles (9-20, 4-13 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Friday, 6 p.m.…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (14-14, 9-8 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Eagles (9-20, 4-13 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss heads into the matchup against Louisiana as losers of five straight games.

The Eagles are 7-6 on their home court. Southern Miss is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.3 turnovers per game.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 9-8 in Sun Belt play. Louisiana is 6-12 against opponents with a winning record.

Southern Miss’ average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Louisiana gives up. Louisiana has shot at a 40.3% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Southern Miss have averaged.

The Eagles and Ragin’ Cajuns meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melyia Grayson is averaging 13.9 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Morgan Sieper is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Erica Lafayette is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 15.1 points. Nubia Imani Benedith is shooting 45.4% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 53.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

