Southern Indiana visits UT Martin after Brown’s 29-point game

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (20-9, 12-6 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (12-17, 9-9 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin faces Southern Indiana after Anaya Brown scored 29 points in UT Martin’s 70-55 loss to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Skyhawks have gone 7-7 at home. UT Martin is seventh in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.1 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Screaming Eagles are 12-6 in conference matchups. Southern Indiana ranks second in the OVC shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

UT Martin makes 41.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Southern Indiana has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). Southern Indiana has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of UT Martin have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 15 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Kenley McCarn is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Meredith Raley is averaging 13.6 points for the Screaming Eagles. Vanessa Shafford is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

