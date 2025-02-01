Southern Indiana plays Tennessee Tech in conference showdown

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (11-11, 6-5 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-12, 4-7 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m.…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (11-11, 6-5 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-12, 4-7 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Screaming Eagles -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jaylon Johnson and Tennessee Tech visit Stephen Olowoniyi and Southern Indiana on Saturday.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 7-3 in home games. Southern Indiana is eighth in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.4 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Golden Eagles are 6-5 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Southern Indiana scores 73.4 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 74.9 Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayland Randall is shooting 45.7% and averaging 14.6 points for the Screaming Eagles. Damoni Harrison is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 12.9 points, five assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Eagles. Matthew Sells is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

