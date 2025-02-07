Southern Indiana hosts Southeast Missouri State following Martin’s 27-point performance

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (14-10, 9-4 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-14, 4-9 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m.…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (14-10, 9-4 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-14, 4-9 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State takes on Southern Indiana after Rob Martin scored 27 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 80-51 victory against the Morehead State Eagles.

The Screaming Eagles are 7-5 on their home court. Southern Indiana has a 2-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Redhawks are 9-4 in OVC play. Southeast Missouri State ranks third in the OVC scoring 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Brendan Terry averaging 5.3.

Southern Indiana is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.6% Southeast Missouri State allows to opponents. Southeast Missouri State has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Campion is averaging 4.6 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Screaming Eagles. Damoni Harrison is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Martin is averaging 13.1 points and 4.3 assists for the Redhawks. Terry is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

