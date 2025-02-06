Southern Indiana hosts Little Rock following Harrison’s 22-point game

Little Rock Trojans (14-9, 8-4 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-13, 4-8 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Little Rock Trojans (14-9, 8-4 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-13, 4-8 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -3; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana hosts Little Rock after Damoni Harrison scored 22 points in Southern Indiana’s 78-65 loss to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 7-4 at home. Southern Indiana ranks ninth in the OVC with 11.6 assists per game led by Jack Campion averaging 4.2.

The Trojans are 8-4 in OVC play. Little Rock ranks seventh in the OVC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Mwani Wilkinson averaging 5.7.

Southern Indiana makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Little Rock has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). Little Rock has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc. Jayland Randall is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

Johnathan Lawson is averaging 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Trojans. Ante Beljan is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.