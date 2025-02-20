Southern Indiana hosts Eastern Illinois after McGlone’s 22-point outing

Eastern Illinois Panthers (16-9, 13-3 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (18-9, 10-6 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (16-9, 13-3 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (18-9, 10-6 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois visits Southern Indiana after Macy McGlone scored 22 points in Eastern Illinois’ 66-62 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 11-2 at home. Southern Indiana is second in the OVC with 33.7 points per game in the paint led by Meredith Raley averaging 7.0.

The Panthers are 13-3 in OVC play. Eastern Illinois averages 62.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

Southern Indiana averages 71.2 points, 10.1 more per game than the 61.1 Eastern Illinois allows. Eastern Illinois averages 62.4 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 63.1 Southern Indiana gives up.

The Screaming Eagles and Panthers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raley is shooting 49.6% and averaging 13.6 points for the Screaming Eagles. Vanessa Shafford is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Kiyley Flowers is averaging 5.9 points, 4.3 assists and 2.8 steals for the Panthers. McGlone is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 63.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points.

