Southern Illinois visits Green and Northern Iowa

Southern Illinois Salukis (4-20, 2-13 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (13-13, 8-7 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Southern Illinois Salukis (4-20, 2-13 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (13-13, 8-7 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts Southern Illinois after Emerson Green scored 28 points in Northern Iowa’s 75-72 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

The Panthers are 7-5 in home games. Northern Iowa is seventh in the MVC with 14.1 assists per game led by Maya McDermott averaging 4.8.

The Salukis are 2-13 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois allows 75.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 17.1 points per game.

Northern Iowa averages 74.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 75.0 Southern Illinois gives up. Southern Illinois averages 57.9 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 69.5 Northern Iowa allows to opponents.

The Panthers and Salukis match up Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayba Laube is shooting 45.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 12.5 points. McDermott is averaging 17.1 points, five assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Gift Uchenna is averaging 14.8 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Salukis. Isabella Palmqvist is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Salukis: 1-9, averaging 57.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.