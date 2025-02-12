Southern Illinois visits Bradley following Davis’ 23-point game

Southern Illinois Salukis (12-13, 7-7 MVC) at Bradley Braves (19-6, 10-4 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Southern Illinois Salukis (12-13, 7-7 MVC) at Bradley Braves (19-6, 10-4 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -8.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois visits Bradley after Kennard Davis scored 23 points in Southern Illinois’ 79-67 win against the UIC Flames.

The Braves have gone 10-3 at home. Bradley is ninth in the MVC with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Christian Davis averaging 1.8.

The Salukis are 7-7 in MVC play. Southern Illinois is second in the MVC with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Jarrett Hensley averaging 5.5.

Bradley averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Southern Illinois allows. Southern Illinois averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Bradley gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Zek Montgomery is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games.

Hensley is averaging 11.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Salukis. Kennard Davis is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Salukis: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

