Southern Illinois hosts Hartwig and Evansville

Evansville Purple Aces (5-16, 1-9 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (3-16, 1-9 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville takes on Southern Illinois after Maggie Hartwig scored 21 points in Evansville’s 66-54 loss to the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Salukis have gone 1-7 at home. Southern Illinois averages 17.8 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Purple Aces have gone 1-9 against MVC opponents. Evansville is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 19.4 turnovers per game.

Southern Illinois is shooting 35.2% from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Evansville allows to opponents. Evansville averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.0 per game Southern Illinois gives up.

The Salukis and Purple Aces face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gift Uchenna is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 13.2 rebounds for the Salukis. Isabella Palmqvist is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Camryn Runner is averaging 15.3 points for the Purple Aces. Hartwig is averaging 13.1 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 1-9, averaging 58.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 59.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

