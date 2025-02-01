Southern Illinois hosts Drake following Stirtz’s 20-point showing

Drake Bulldogs (19-2, 9-2 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (10-12, 5-6 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Drake Bulldogs (19-2, 9-2 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (10-12, 5-6 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Drake faces Southern Illinois after Bennett Stirtz scored 20 points in Drake’s 66-52 win over the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Salukis have gone 5-4 in home games. Southern Illinois has a 6-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs are 9-2 in MVC play. Drake has a 14-2 record against teams over .500.

Southern Illinois’ average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Drake gives up. Drake has shot at a 48.8% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Southern Illinois have averaged.

The Salukis and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheridan Sharp is averaging 5.8 points for the Salukis. Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 17.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games.

Cam Manyawu is averaging eight points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs. Stirtz is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 67.4 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.