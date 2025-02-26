Southeast Missouri State visits SIU-Edwardsville following Martin’s 26-point performance

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (19-10, 14-4 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (19-10, 12-6 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (19-10, 14-4 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (19-10, 12-6 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State visits SIU-Edwardsville after Rob Martin scored 26 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 74-58 win over the Lindenwood Lions.

The Cougars have gone 11-2 at home. SIU-Edwardsville is second in the OVC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Ring Malith averaging 5.2.

The Redhawks are 14-4 in conference play. Southeast Missouri State has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

SIU-Edwardsville averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Southeast Missouri State gives up. Southeast Missouri State has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of SIU-Edwardsville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 19.1 points, 3.9 assists and two steals for the Cougars. Brian Taylor II is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Tedrick Washington Jr. is shooting 29.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals. Martin is averaging 18 points and 5.7 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Redhawks: 9-1, averaging 77.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

