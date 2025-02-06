Southeast Missouri State visits Morton and Morehead State

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (13-10, 8-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (14-9, 9-3 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (13-10, 8-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (14-9, 9-3 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State faces Southeast Missouri State after Jerone Morton scored 20 points in Morehead State’s 72-64 loss to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Eagles are 9-1 on their home court. Morehead State ranks fourth in the OVC in rebounding averaging 34.7 rebounds. Kenny White Jr. paces the Eagles with 6.6 boards.

The Redhawks are 8-4 in OVC play. Southeast Missouri State has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

Morehead State is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 41.9% Southeast Missouri State allows to opponents. Southeast Missouri State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Morehead State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: White is averaging 12.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Morton is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Tedrick Washington Jr. is averaging 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Redhawks. Rob Martin is averaging 15.4 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 64.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

