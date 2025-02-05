Southeast Missouri State visits Morehead State following Coleman’s 37-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-17, 2-10 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (7-15, 2-10 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-17, 2-10 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (7-15, 2-10 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State hosts Southeast Missouri State after Chrishawn Coleman scored 37 points in Morehead State’s 82-73 loss to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Eagles are 4-7 in home games. Morehead State is 3-11 against opponents over .500.

The Redhawks are 2-10 in OVC play. Southeast Missouri State is seventh in the OVC scoring 64.1 points per game and is shooting 38.0%.

Morehead State averages 66.8 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 76.4 Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State’s 38.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than Morehead State has given up to its opponents (43.8%).

The Eagles and Redhawks square off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aileen Marquez is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 8.7 points. Coleman is averaging 14 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Zoe Best is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Redhawks. Lexi McCully is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 59.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 66.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.