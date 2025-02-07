Southeast Missouri State plays Southern Indiana on 5-game road slide

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-18, 2-11 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (16-8, 8-5 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-18, 2-11 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (16-8, 8-5 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State hits the road against Southern Indiana looking to stop its five-game road losing streak.

The Screaming Eagles are 10-2 on their home court. Southern Indiana ranks sixth in the OVC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Sophia Loden averaging 1.7.

The Redhawks have gone 2-11 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State has a 1-9 record against teams over .500.

Southern Indiana scores 71.8 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 75.8 Southeast Missouri State gives up. Southeast Missouri State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Southern Indiana gives up.

The Screaming Eagles and Redhawks square off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meredith Raley is shooting 49.6% and averaging 14.0 points for the Screaming Eagles. Vanessa Shafford is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zoe Best is averaging 14.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Redhawks. Ainaya Williams is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Redhawks: 0-10, averaging 64.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.