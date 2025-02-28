Southeast Missouri State plays Eastern Illinois following Martin’s 31-point showing

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (20-10, 15-4 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (11-19, 7-12 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (20-10, 15-4 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (11-19, 7-12 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State visits Eastern Illinois after Rob Martin scored 31 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 83-68 win against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Panthers are 6-7 in home games. Eastern Illinois is sixth in the OVC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kooper Jacobi averaging 2.9.

The Redhawks have gone 15-4 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State averages 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

Eastern Illinois scores 66.3 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 67.0 Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Eastern Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nakyel Shelton is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Artese Stapleton is averaging 13.3 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tedrick Washington Jr. is averaging 14.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Redhawks. Martin is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 61.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Redhawks: 10-0, averaging 79.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

