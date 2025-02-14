Southeast Missouri State hosts Tennessee Tech following Johnson’s 21-point showing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (13-13, 8-7 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (16-10, 11-4 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (13-13, 8-7 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (16-10, 11-4 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech plays Southeast Missouri State after Jaylon Johnson scored 21 points in Tennessee Tech’s 79-75 loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

The Redhawks are 9-3 in home games. Southeast Missouri State ranks ninth in the OVC in rebounding averaging 31.6 rebounds. Tedrick Washington Jr. leads the Redhawks with 5.6 boards.

The Golden Eagles are 8-7 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech is 2-1 in one-possession games.

Southeast Missouri State makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Tennessee Tech has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Tennessee Tech has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Southeast Missouri State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Washington is averaging 13.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Redhawks. Rob Martin is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. JaJuan Nicholls is shooting 55.7% and averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

