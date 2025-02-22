Southeast Missouri State faces Lindenwood after Terry’s 25-point showing

Lindenwood Lions (14-14, 9-8 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (18-10, 13-4 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST…

Lindenwood Lions (14-14, 9-8 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (18-10, 13-4 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -9.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State hosts Lindenwood after Brendan Terry scored 25 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 87-66 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Redhawks have gone 11-3 in home games. Southeast Missouri State is third in the OVC with 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Terry averaging 5.3.

The Lions are 9-8 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood is 6-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Southeast Missouri State makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Lindenwood has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Lindenwood averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Southeast Missouri State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Martin is averaging 13.4 points and 4.5 assists for the Redhawks. Terry is averaging 14.5 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 61.6% over the past 10 games.

Anias Futrell is shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 12.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Jadis Jones is shooting 52.8% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 9-1, averaging 78.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

