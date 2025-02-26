South Florida visits Temple following Stroud’s 20-point game

South Florida Bulls (13-15, 6-9 AAC) at Temple Owls (14-14, 6-9 AAC) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

South Florida Bulls (13-15, 6-9 AAC) at Temple Owls (14-14, 6-9 AAC)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -2.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida faces Temple after Brandon Stroud scored 20 points in South Florida’s 64-57 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The Owls have gone 10-2 at home. Temple is third in the AAC scoring 79.6 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

The Bulls are 6-9 against AAC opponents. South Florida is fourth in the AAC scoring 35.4 points per game in the paint led by Jamille Reynolds averaging 9.4.

Temple’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game South Florida allows. South Florida averages 75.4 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 78.7 Temple allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Mashburn Jr. is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 22 points. Zion Stanford is averaging 14.8 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Reynolds is averaging 13 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Bulls. Jayden Reid is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 2-8, averaging 79.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.