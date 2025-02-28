South Florida takes on East Carolina, aims for 6th straight home win

East Carolina Pirates (15-13, 7-9 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (20-9, 13-3 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Carolina Pirates (15-13, 7-9 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (20-9, 13-3 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Bulls take on East Carolina.

The Bulls are 14-2 in home games. South Florida ranks sixth in the AAC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by L’or Mputu averaging 3.2.

The Pirates are 7-9 in conference games. East Carolina scores 63.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

South Florida averages 66.4 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 61.9 East Carolina gives up. East Carolina has shot at a 39.2% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 41.0% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

The Bulls and Pirates square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mama Dembele is averaging 5.9 points, 5.4 assists and 2.4 steals for the Bulls. Sammie Puisis is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jayla Hearp is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 9.8 points and 1.5 steals. Amiya Joyner is shooting 47.5% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 9-1, averaging 71.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.