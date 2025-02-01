South Florida hosts North Texas following Levy’s 21-point performance

North Texas Eagles (16-5, 8-1 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (14-8, 7-2 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Texas Eagles (16-5, 8-1 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (14-8, 7-2 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida takes on North Texas after Romi Levy scored 21 points in South Florida’s 75-63 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Bulls have gone 11-2 in home games. South Florida is second in the AAC with 14.4 assists per game led by Mama Dembele averaging 5.1.

The Eagles are 8-1 in AAC play. North Texas leads the AAC with 36.2 points per game in the paint led by Tommisha Lampkin averaging 6.0.

South Florida’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game North Texas allows. North Texas averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.2 per game South Florida allows.

The Bulls and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carla Brito is averaging 7.7 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Bulls. Sammie Puisis is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaaucklyn Moore averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Lampkin is averaging 14.1 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 72.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.