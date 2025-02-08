South Florida Bulls face the Temple Owls, aim for 5th straight win

South Florida Bulls (15-8, 8-2 AAC) at Temple Owls (13-9, 7-4 AAC) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

South Florida Bulls (15-8, 8-2 AAC) at Temple Owls (13-9, 7-4 AAC)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida is looking to extend its four-game win streak with a victory over Temple.

The Owls have gone 5-4 at home. Temple has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulls are 8-2 against AAC opponents. South Florida scores 65.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Temple is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 40.7% South Florida allows to opponents. South Florida averages 65.1 points per game, 0.7 more than the 64.4 Temple gives up.

The Owls and Bulls match up Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarriyonna Gary is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 12.3 points. Tiarra East is shooting 29.6% and averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Sammie Puisis is scoring 14.4 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Bulls. L’or Mputu is averaging 11.4 points and 8.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.