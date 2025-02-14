South Florida Bulls face the Florida Atlantic Owls, aim for 7th straight win

South Florida Bulls (17-8, 10-2 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (10-15, 2-10 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

South Florida Bulls (17-8, 10-2 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (10-15, 2-10 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida is looking to extend its six-game win streak with a victory over Florida Atlantic.

The Owls are 6-6 in home games. Florida Atlantic is 4-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

The Bulls are 10-2 in conference matchups. South Florida has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Florida Atlantic averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.3 per game South Florida gives up. South Florida has shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of Florida Atlantic have averaged.

The Owls and Bulls meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Perry averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Erin Rodgers is averaging 12.2 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Sammie Puisis is averaging 14.6 points for the Bulls. Carla Brito is averaging 12.3 points and 8.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 1-9, averaging 60.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.